Transplantation facility for oral cancer opens at GMCH

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:10 IST

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has started a new facility for transplantation of bone and soft tissue.

Professor BS Chavan, director-principal, GMCH, said that the new facility had been started for the first time by Dr Anand Gupta, assistant professor, oral and maxillofacial, in the department of dentistry.

Dr Gupta completed his prestigious fellowship by the international association for high-skilled training in oral cancer and microvascular reconstructive surgery at Shanghai, China.

Dr Gupta has completed five successful cases of microvascular free flaps at GMCH. Three oral cancer patients have been given new lip and cheek by conducting a reconstruction of face using transplant of tissue from hand. Two other patients have been given a new jaw bone by performing transplantation of leg bone and the hip bone on face.

“This new facility has been started at the GMCH for the welfare of advance staged oral cancer and facial deformity patients,” Chavan said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 01:10 IST