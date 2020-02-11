e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / TREE-FELLING PROBE: NGT summons Punjab CS for non-compliance with its order

TREE-FELLING PROBE: NGT summons Punjab CS for non-compliance with its order

chandigarh Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Says state ‘circumvented’ its order by appointing former secy (forests) to probe cutting of 24,777 trees along Bist Doab canal in 2018

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday summoned Punjab chief secretary (CS) Karan Avtar Singh on February 24 for failing to comply with its order issued in August 2018 pertaining to the probe into felling of 24,777 trees along the Bist Doab Canal.

In its 2018 order, the NGT had asked the state government to investigate into the felling of trees by an officer not below the rank of additional chief secretary and fix the accountability of officers responsible for violation of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and take strict action against them.

The tribunal brought on record that the chief secretary in September 2019 appointed MP Singh, additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, department of taxation, as inquiry officer to probe the matter.

The report in the matter was to be submitted by the inquiry officer within two months. However, MP Singh failed to complete the inquiry and retired on December 31, 2019.

“The Chief Secretary, Punjab on January 23, 2020 appointed Vishwajeet Khanna, presently Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner to investigate the matter. It is noteworthy to mention that at the time of violation of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 because of cutting of trees along the Bist Doab Canal, Vishwajeet Khanna was the Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Forests,” said the NGT order.

It termed the move as an attempt to circumvent the order of the tribunal by appointing an officer (to investigate the matter), who was secretary of the forest department when trees were felled illegally.

“Prima facie, it’s failure by (the Punjab government) to comply with (NGT) orders. We direct the Chief Secretary, Punjab, to appear in person and explain,” said the tribunal.

top news
Arvind Kejriwal stuns BJP with AAP’s second landslide victory in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal stuns BJP with AAP’s second landslide victory in Delhi
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
SC to hear challenge to Omar’s detention under PSA on Wednesday
SC to hear challenge to Omar’s detention under PSA on Wednesday
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News