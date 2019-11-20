Trouble brews for former BJP minister in Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:20 IST

Trouble is brewing for former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Ravinder Singh Ravi as the party may contemplate disciplinary action against him for his alleged role in tarnishing state’s government image.

A letter, raising serious corruption allegations against chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led state government, was found making rounds on social media few days back.

The letter was addressed to veteran leader Shanta Kumar and alleged corrupt practices in health and industry department and questioned chief minister’s silence on the issue.

The letter went viral on a social media site on September 3 following which a BJP worker Manoj Masand, hailing from Palampur, was booked under Sections 505 (statements conducting public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During questioning, Masand named Ravi as the person on whose behest he posted the letter on the social media site after which police confiscated the former minister’s mobile and summoned him for questioning.

The report of the probe conducted by Kangra district police has also indicted Ravi in the case.

“The forensic report of the data retrieved from the mobiles indicates that Ravi played a role in circulating the letter on social media. We are contemplating to file a chargesheet against Ravi and Masand,” Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the new development in the case, state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti said the party would consider taking action only after studying the police report.

Satti said those involved in conspiracy will be dealt with strictly. He, however, did not name Ravi or any other person.

On the other hand, health minister Vipin Singh Parmar, against whom the allegations of corruption were levelled in the letter, said the probe report has exposed the people who were behind the entire episode.

“It is up to the government and party to take action against them,” he said, adding that “if someone is innocent, he should prove it”.

IT IS POLITICAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST ME: RAVI

When contacted, Ravi alleged that there is a political conspiracy against him. He said it was “strange” that it took police three months to conduct the probe.

“Instead of targeting me, the police should have found the person who authored the letter,” he said.

Ravinder Ravi, a five-time MLA and former irrigation minister, is a close confidant of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. He had lost assembly polls in 2017 from Dehra in Kangra district.