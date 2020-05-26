Truck driver involved in hit-and-run death arrested from UP

chandigarh

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:35 IST

Police have cracked the May 17 hit-and-run case in which a local youth, Jasnoor Singh, was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle on Nakodar-Nurmahal road. Police took the help of CCTV camera footage to identify the truck (UP 86 T 4646).

Senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal said the truck coming from wrong side had hit Jasnoor’s motorcycle. The driver of the truck sped off from the spot and an FIR was registered on the statement of victim’s father Satinder Singh.

The Nakodar (Sadar) police traced the truck with the help of CCTV camera footage. He said the truck was found registered in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh in the name of one Praveen Kumar. On May 23, a Punjab Police team went to UP, impounded the truck and arrested the driver, identified as Amit Kumar of Hathras.