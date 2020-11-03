e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Truckers in Ludhiana extend support to road blockade call by farmer unions

Truckers in Ludhiana extend support to road blockade call by farmer unions

Truckers also demanded that the state government should waive off taxes for all the commercial vehicles

chandigarh Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:05 IST
HT Corresondent
HT Corresondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Extending their support to the agitation called by farmers’ unions on November 5, truckers have announced that they will keep vehicles off the road on the day and protests will be organised in Transport Nagar.

Members of the Ludhiana Goods Transport Association and All India Motor Transport Congress held a meeting at Transport Nagar on Tuesday and made the announcement.

Charan Singh Lohara, chairman of the All-India Motor Transport Congress, said,”The Union government is trying to destroy the farming sector in the country and farmers have raised an agitation against the same. We have decided to extend support to them and the trucks will remain off the road from noon till 4pm on November 5. The Centre is working as a dictator and we will not allow this at any cost. Transporters will also organise a protest at Transport Nagar.”

Press secretary Jagdish Jassowal said that during the meeting, the truckers also demanded that the state government should waive off taxes for all the commercial vehicles as it has done for private buses till December 31.

