Truckers want ease of traffic movement at Ludhiana’s Transport Nagar

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:39 IST

Transporters have demanded removal of diversions leading to traffic jams at Transport Nagar and asked for an elevated entry from the area to the Jalandhar-Panipat highway (NH-44). They also want the highway exit near Focal Point – closed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) – to be opened.

Balkar Sandhu, mayor, and MPS Kalra, adviser to NHAI for Punjab, visited Transport Nagar on Tuesday and deliberated over measures to ease traffic there.

Opening of the cut on Link Road at the Transport Nagar entry point blocked by the police and administration has also been sought.

Didar Singh, president, Ludhiana Goods Transport Association, said, “The truckers have to move through Samrala Chowk for entry to the highway and take a detour as the exit at Focal Point has been blocked. This also results in traffic jams and more consumption of fuel. As the entry point to Transport Nagar has also been blocked at Link Road, the truckers have to move till Samrala Chowk and take a u-turn to reach Transport Nagar. We have apprised the mayor of the problem and he has assured us of a solution. We have also sought repair of roads in the area.”

Commenting on the matter, Kalra said that the NHAI was working to provide an entry and exit point near Sherpur Chowk and rules would have to be looked into to check if another entry point could be opened near Transport Nagar.

Mayor Sandhu said, “I and MPS Kalra will take up the concerns of transporters with NHAI for providing relief to the transporters.”