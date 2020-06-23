e-paper
Chandigarh / Tuition fee collection: No relief to Haryana schools for now

Tuition fee collection: No relief to Haryana schools for now

chandigarh Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday deferred hearing on the pleas from private schools in Haryana till September. The schools have challenged government move to not to allow them to collect enhanced fee and other funds from students for academic session 2020-21 in view of Covid-19 outbreak. The plea has been filed by Sarv Vidyalya Sangh, and other school organizations. The government has told them to only collect monthly tuition fee and not demand other charges like building fund, maintenance fund, admission charges etc. However, schools are demanding that they be allowed to collect 70 percent fee as allowed by high court in Punjab.

A large number of applications have been filed by parents’ associations too. A counsel, Pardeep Rapria, said, court has deferred hearing till September 7 observing that there was no urgency in the matter and issues raised by parents too needed to be controverted by the schools and government.

