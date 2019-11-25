Turban bank at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi to motivate Sikh youngsters

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:02 IST

A ‘turban bank’ has been started at the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to motivate the Sikh youths to wear their religious symbol.

The initiative was launched with donated ‘pagaris’ (turbans) marking the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

“A Sikh youth can get a turban at ₹50 from the bank. In few days, 500 turbans have been given while 1,000 have been received by the bank or this noble cause,” Sirsa said.

The cost of a new six metre pagri comes to about ₹600 excluding the tailoring cost, so there is a monetary aspect also behind the initiative. Also, each donated turban is dyed to give it a fresh look, said the DSGMC chief.

“Youngsters are motivated to register themselves for availing facility of turban bank. The positive response it has evoked in the last three week will see more turban banks coming up in Delhi and NCR areas,” he said.

Two Sikh veterans have been deputed to teach the technique of tying turban in different ways with patience and practice in observance of Sikh faith to younger generations, at the bank.

The Committee plans to set up such turban banks at all 10 historic Gurudwaras under its control, and assist other Sikh institutions like Singh Sabhas to join the initiative.

“Pagari signifies honour, piety, courage, self respect, spirituality and it is integral to Sikh faith,” he said.

The Sikh community spread all over National Capital Region (NCR) has extended support to the bank and is committed to making this project successful.