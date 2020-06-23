Twelve people test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, Faridkot

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:43 IST

Eleven people, including six relatives of a cancer patient who had succumbed to the deadly virus on June 18, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moga district on Tuesday.

Moga civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Kaur said one Punjab Police personnel, one female migrant labourer, two Holland returnees and one person who had returned from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh had tested positive. “Among the six relatives of the deceased Covid-19 positive patient, three are residents of Moga, two of Ludhiana and one of Jalandhar,” she said.

Eight patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Moga civil hospital while others are isolated in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

COP TESTS POSITIVE IN FARIDKOT

One Punjab Police commando, who was posted in Ludhiana and had returned home a couple of days ago, tested positive for Covid-19 in Faridkot.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said, “We have initiated contact tracing. The patient has been admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot. He had also visited Amritsar last week. His sample was collected at Patiala.”