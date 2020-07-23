e-paper
Chandigarh

Two brothers held for murder bid on neighbour in Chandigarh’s Dadumajra Colony

Attacked the 35-year-old with a rod and a sharp-edged weapon while he was on his way to a nearby shop.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Two brothers have been arrested for attacking their neighbour with a rod and a sharp-edged weapon in Dadumajra Colony on July 20.

The accused were identified as Suraj, 30, and Chand, 28, residents of Dadumajra Colony. The victim, Sunny Chauhan, 35, who lives near the accused’s house, told the police that he works as a sweeper on contract with PGIMER.

On July 20, he was on his way to a nearby shop for milk when Suraj and Chand attacked him with a rod and a sharp-edged weapon.

Sunny was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he remains under treatment.

Police said the weapons used in the crime were recovered from the accused’s possession. They both work at private firms.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station.

The accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

