Home / Chandigarh / Two brothers, nephew attacked with sharp weapons in Chandigarh, three booked

Two brothers, nephew attacked with sharp weapons in Chandigarh, three booked

One of the accused also fired a shot at the nephew, but he had a narrow escape.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Police are on the lookout for three men who attacked two brothers and their nephew with sharp-edged weapons and also fired a shot in Kaimbwala village on Saturday night.

Complainant Pardeep Singh had a close shave as the bullet missed. However, he and his uncles, Keerat Singh and Hemraj, suffered injuries inflicted by an axe and other sharp-edged weapons.

Pardeep told the police he was returning home from a wedding, when he saw Sandeep Kumar, Rajesh and Bobby, all residents of Kaimbwala, attacking his uncles. Rajesh was holding an axe, while Bobby was using another sharp-edged weapon. When he intervened, they attacked him as well and Sandeep opened fire at him, before fleeing the spot.

Pardeep and his uncles were taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where they are under treatment.

According to police, the accused, who appeared to be intoxicated, knew the victims and called them outside the house before attacking them.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered against the three accused at the Sector 3 police station. No arrests have been made yet.

