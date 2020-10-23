e-paper
Chandigarh / Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to fraudsters

Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to fraudsters

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two first information reports (FIRs) were registered on the complaints of as many residents of Chandigarh, who were duped by fraudsters, police said on Friday.

In the first case, complainant Roshan Lal Singhal of Sector 35 told the police that he was duped of ₹19,999 by an online trickster. He alleged that he was using e-commerce payment system Paytm wallet from which ₹700 were wrongly debited.

Singhal claimed that he dialled the helpline and a person claiming to be a customer care executive took his details with an assurance that the money would be refunded. “But, ₹19, 999 was debited using Paytm on September 2,” he added. An FIR was registered on Singhal’s complaint under sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sector-36 police station.

Another similar complaint was lodged by Mukesh Bhagat of Sector 41, who said he lost ₹24,835 through Paytm on September 7. A case under same IPC sections was registered at the police station of Sector 39.

