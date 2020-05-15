Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask

chandigarh

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:43 IST

Two men from Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) in Sector 26 were arrested for stepping out of their house without wearing a face mask on Thursday.

Police said the duo, Arvind Kumar and Deepak, was found roaming around at a market without wearing face masks. They were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. They were later released on bail.

A major Covid-19 hotspot in Chandigarh, Bapu Dham Colony has reported 122 cases so far.