Two-day musical concert at Sacred Souls’ school Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:38 IST

Students of Sacred Souls’ School organised a primary musical concert on Monday. During the two-day event, students of classes 1 to 5 participated in various cultural events. On the first day, junior school choir presented the song ‘I had a dream’, followed by a western dance performance. Another group of students performed a traditional dance on a Punjabi song. The highlight was an English play ‘Androcles and the Lion’. Students highlighted the importance of gratitude in life through the play. On the second day, students presented a Hindi play ‘Idgah’- a drama about the relationship between a child and his grandmother. The programme concluded with a western dance. School director Gurpal Singh Bhatti presided over the event.

Quiz at AKSIPS-41 Smart School

Ludhiana A mobile mission of giloy abhiyan organised by Amar Ujala in collaboration with National Medicinal Plants Board was held at AKSIPS-41 Smart School. Its aim was to promote awareness among students about the qualities of the medicinal plant Giloy. Amar Ujala city chief Ashish Verma talked about the benefits of Giloy that enhances immunity and cures various illnesses like cough, jaundice and constipation. They also conducted a quiz wherein students of classes 8 and 9 took part. Aryan secured the first place, followed by Abhishek and Khushi. Raminder Singh stood fourth. Hardik, Vartika, Aditi Thakur , Amishi and Harshnoor won the consolation prizes.

Paudhgiri celebrations at St Soldier’s

Panchkula Saint Soldier’s School, Sector 16, celebrated Paudhgiri, an initiative taken by Haryana government, on Monday. Plants were distributed to each student of the school. Students were motivated to plant the saplings in the school, at their homes, surrounding areas and were also briefed about measures to safeguard them. Students were sensitised about the importance of planting trees. Manager of the school Neera Singh appreciated the initiative and talked about the importance of trees.

Sky World student excels in taekwondo

Panchkula Aranya Thakur, a Class 6 student of Sky World School, Sector 21, Panchkula, bagged the bronze medal in the state taekwondo championship held at Fatehabad. The principal congratulated her.

DAV-8 students shine in table tennis

Chandigarh The under-19 boys’ table tennis team of DAV Public School, Sector 8, excelled in Inter-school State Tournament held at TT Hall in Sector 23 on Monday. DAV Public School, Sector 8, beat MRASSS-27 in the finals.

Quiz on Mahatma Gandhi at AKSIPS-45

Chandigarh AKSIPS 45 Smart School conducted a quiz on Mahatma Gandhi for the students of classes 8-9 on Monday. The quiz consisted of four rounds. Shakespeare house won the competition. Director principal Jasmine Kalra congratulated the winners.

Quiz on health at Gurukul Global School

Chandigarh With an aim to create awareness among students, a health quiz at Gurukul Global School in association with Health Plus Pvt Ltd on at Gurukul Global School. The students were apprised of various health issues and their remedies through the health quiz.

Cooking contest at Aanchal International

Chandigarh Aanchal International School organised a cooking contest, master chef Aanchal, on Monday. The competition was based on cooking without fire. Students prepared sandwiches, sweets, cocktails , lemonades, raita, and salads. Students were advised to have healthy food. The dishes were given creative names and list of ingredients and recipes was displayed for the judges. The judges evaluated the dishes based on taste, presentation, nutritional value, ease of making, preparation time and ingredients. The food was tasted by the judges and the best dishes were given prizes.

Delhi Public School wins third Raman Physics Quiz

Chandigarh The team consisting of Aditya Prasad and Hirdal Singh of Delhi Public School won the Third Raman Physics Quiz organised by the Society for Promotion of Science and Technology in India on Monday at Bhavan Vidyalaya. Nikhil Goyal and Hargun Singh Walia of Bhavan Vidyalaya, and Jaisidh Singh and Sachin Singh of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate shared the second position. Pranshu and Bhavya Kohli of PML Lal SD Public School got the third position. As many as 57 teams from 32 schools across Chandigarh participated in the Quiz. The jury comprised of KP Singh of IISER, Mohali, and Suman Beri of Panjab University.

Saplings planted at Govt Model High School

Chandigarh Saplings were planted at Government Model High School, Pocket No 8, Manimajra, and Government Model Middle School, Pocket No 10, Manimajra by the State Bank of India (SBI) Ladies Club on Monday. It is a non-profit club which includes wives of officers and senior executives of the SBI. Members of the club said the move will help increase the green cover around the schools.

DPS students win physics quiz

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:33 IST