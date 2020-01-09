Two-day special session of Punjab assembly from January 16

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 12:37 IST

The Punjab Assembly will hold a special session on January 16 and 17 for the ratification of the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019, for extending Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe quota, excluding anglo-Indians, in the House by another 10 years, and to take up any other important business.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh here on Thursday morning.

The Cabinet decided to recommend to the governor to summon the 10th session of the House under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution.

The cabinet authorised the chief minister to approve the address by Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, with which the special session will commence on January 16 at 10am.

On January 17, after obituary references, a resolution will be placed for ratifying the amendments in the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019. The House will adjourn sine-die after the proposed legislative business the same day.

It was decided that the cabinet will meet on January 14 to approve various Bills that will be placed before the House during the special session.