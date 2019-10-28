e-paper
Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Two die as truck falls into gorge on Manali-Leh highway

Prima facie the driver lost control of the truck

chandigarh Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh

         

Two persons were killed after a truck fell into a gorge near Rahni nullah on the Manali-Leh highway on Sunday, police said.

Prima facie the driver lost control of the truck. The deceased were identified as driver Tikesh Kumar,24, a resident of Karsog in Mandi district and Dinesh Bhardwaj,48, a resident of Sundernagar in Mandi district. They were on their way to Lahaul from Manali.

The duo died on the spot and their bodies were taken to the civil hospital in Manali for postmortem. Later, the bodies were handed over to their families.

 

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 23:23 IST

