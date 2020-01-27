Two held for raping 19-yr-old girl in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:31 IST

Police on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at a hotel in Rewari.

The victim is a BA first year student.

The accused were identified as Yogesh and Manoj of Kosli area in the district.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said the accused had offered her a lift while she was going to her aunt’s house.“They took me to a hotel room in Jatusana area and raped me. Then, on January 25, they intercepted me on the way to the college and took me to a hotel in Rewari,where Manoj raped me,” she said.

The victim said the accused had dropped her at a village bus stand and fled. “I narrated the ordeal to my aunt and then lodged an FIR with the police,” she added.

A case has been registered against the accused.