e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Two held for raping 19-yr-old girl in Haryana

Two held for raping 19-yr-old girl in Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at a hotel in Rewari.

The victim is a BA first year student.

The accused were identified as Yogesh and Manoj of Kosli area in the district.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said the accused had offered her a lift while she was going to her aunt’s house.“They took me to a hotel room in Jatusana area and raped me. Then, on January 25, they intercepted me on the way to the college and took me to a hotel in Rewari,where Manoj raped me,” she said.

The victim said the accused had dropped her at a village bus stand and fled. “I narrated the ordeal to my aunt and then lodged an FIR with the police,” she added.

A case has been registered against the accused.

tags
top news
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News