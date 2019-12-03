e-paper
Two held with 1.5kg opium in Sangrur

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police have arrested two men and seized 1.5 kg opium from them on the outskirts of Dirba town, around 25km from Sangrur, on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Nirbhay Singh alias Ganagdeep Singh, of Rampura Jawaharwala, and Hardeep Singh, of Ladal village near Lehragaga.

Dirba deputy superintendent of police (DSP) William Jeji said, “Following a tip-off, we had deployed cops on Patran-Dirba road. The police and anti-narcotics cell team arrested the duo after seizing the opium from a a swift car that the accused were travelling in.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 18/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Dirba police station.

Police said that the duo used to sell opium in the area and used to purchase it from other states. “Police are investigating about their sources,” the DSP added.

