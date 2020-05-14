Two held with 400 gram opium in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: May 14, 2020 01:10 IST

Police arrested two men with 400 gram opium on the Ambala Chandigarh road at Lelhi chowk in Lalru, on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh and Gurvinder Singh, both residents of Banur.

They were arrested when their truck was stopped for checking by a police patrolling party.

The accused were produced before a court and sent to one-day police custody. A case has been registered under NDPS Act at Lalru police station.