e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two juveniles among 4 held for burglary attempt at PNB branch in Chandigarh

Two juveniles among 4 held for burglary attempt at PNB branch in Chandigarh

Had broken into the branch at Kishangarh village on May 30, but left empty-handed

chandigarh Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two of the accused in police custody in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Two of the accused in police custody in Chandigarh on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
         

Police have arrested a mechanic and a waiter, along with two juveniles, for the burglary attempt at the Kishangarh branch of Punjab and National Bank (PNB) on the night of May 30.

Though the group had managed to enter the branch by breaking the shutter’s lock, they had left empty-handed.

Those arrested were identified as Arjun, alias Pappu, 18, of Mariwala town in Manimajra, and Gaurav Chand, alias Fauji,19, of Khumar Wali Gali in Manimajra. The two juveniles are school dropouts.

They were arrested from the forest area adjoining Janta Colony near the Manimajra railway line. The iron rod used to break the locks was recovered from Arjun.

Police said Arjun, an auto mechanic, had six cases of theft registered against him in Manimajra. His accomplice, Gaurav, who works as a waiter, has no criminal history.

They were booked under Section 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of bank’s deputy manager Priyanka, who stated that she was informed about the bank’s broken locks on the morning of May 31, though nothing was stolen.

top news
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN Report
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN Report
Cyclone Nisarga:Maharashtra CM appeals to people to stay indoors on Jun 3,4
Cyclone Nisarga:Maharashtra CM appeals to people to stay indoors on Jun 3,4
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Airports Authority of India officials test Covid-19 +ve, Delhi office shut
Airports Authority of India officials test Covid-19 +ve, Delhi office shut
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Russia-backed antiviral drug for Covid is India’s good news, say scientists
Russia-backed antiviral drug for Covid is India’s good news, say scientists
Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains
Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In