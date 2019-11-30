Two killed in K’shetra mishap

chandigarh

Two persons were killed in an accident on Pehowa-Kurukshetra road on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramndeep Singh, 19, a resident of Pehowa and Vijay Kumar, 20, a resident of Arunecha village in Kurukshetra.

As per police, the accident took place when the victims were going on a bike and a car coming from the opposite direction rammed into their two-wheeler.

They were rushed to the community health centre in Pehowa, but the doctors declared them brought dead, the police said.

The driver of the car managed to flee from the scene after the accident, but an FIR under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

The police said efforts were being made to arrest him.

The victims’ bodies have been handed over to their family members after postmortem examination at the Kurukshetra civil hospital.