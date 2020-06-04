e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two minor brothers drown in Karnal pond

Two minor brothers drown in Karnal pond

Few villagers brought them out and rushed them to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two brothers aged 10 and 12 drowned in a pond in Kachwa village of Karnal district on Wednesday morning.

Ramesh Kumar, uncle of the boys, said they fell in the pond while playing.

Few villagers brought them out and rushed them to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Villagers alleged that the panchayat was digging in this pond, while there were several other ponds in the village.

Kachwa sarpanch Ajay Kumar said the pond was under construction and the boys drowned in a small pit in its corner.

Police have sent the bodies to Karnal medical college for autopsy and launched a probe.

top news
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In