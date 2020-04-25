e-paper
Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
Home / Chandigarh / Two minor girls raped in Jind, Rewari

Two minor girls raped in Jind, Rewari

In the first case, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three youths in a Jind village. In another case, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her aunt’s neighbour in Rewari’s Kosli town

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Two rape cases involving minor girls were reported from Haryana’s Jind and Rewari districts.
Two rape cases involving minor girls were reported from Haryana’s Jind and Rewari districts. Both the incidents took place on Friday evening and came to light on Saturday.

In the first case, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three youths in a Jind village, police said.

A police spokesperson said that a 16-year-old boy lured the minor girl and took her to a school building near her home.

“The boy had visited the girl’s house on Friday evening, where her maternal grandmother was also present. The accused then lured the minor and took her to a school building, where he and his two accomplices raped her,” the spokesperson added.

Later, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family members and alleged that the trio had threatened her of dire consequences, if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Police have arrested the main accused under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched a manhunt to nab his accomplices.

In a similar case, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her aunt’s neighbour in Rewari’s Kosli town on Friday evening. She told the police that she was at her aunt’s house with her 7-year-old cousin brother when her aunt’s neighbour barged in and raped her.

The Kosli police have arrested the accused under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

