Two PAU students expelled, another rusticated for 2 yrs

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:31 IST

A month after three students pursuing BVSc from the College of Agriculture, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), barged into the NCC camp organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), the PAU authorities sacked two students and rusticated another for two years.

The incident took place in September and the action was taken nearly a month after the incident.

A notice with regard to action was put up on the bulletin board of the college and hostel number 1 and 2.

The notice stated that two students have been expelled while the third has been rusticated for

two consecutive academic years.

In September, the three students entered the NCC camp area and created ruckus. Besides harassing a girl student, they also allegedly threatened a security guard.

The NCC authorities took strong note of the incident and shot off a letter to the PAU authorities demanding action against the trio.

The victim, who is a student of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), has written a complaint in this regard.

GADVASU vice-chancellor Amarjeet Singh Nanda appreciated the PAU authorities for taking timely action.

He said the action will help in maintaining the discipline and congenial academic environment in the campus.

However, a group of students of PAU termed the punishment as harsh.

“Punishment is meant for reforming a person not to ruin a prospective career. Expelling two students and rusticating another is a regressive move and has completely perished the promising careers of three youngsters,” a PAU student said.

While the students, who have been sacked were unavailable for comments, their campus mates stated that the trio was badly influenced by the bollywood movie and thought that they will go scot free by

barging in an NCC camp at midnight.

