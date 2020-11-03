Two rape cases reported from Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:53 IST

Two rape cases were reported from Ludhiana on Monday.

A resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar has been booked for raping a 16-year-old girl. Model Town police have also booked his family members for helping him commit the crime.

The accused have been identified as Sunny, 20, his family members Sanju and Shivani, and two others who are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s father. He said that the accused had been stalking and harassing his daughter for the past few months and they had taken up the matter with his parents.

The complainant said that on October 24, his daughter left the house, following which the accused took her to his relative’s house and raped her.

The next morning, he dropped her off at a gurdwara in Alamgir village and threatened her with dire consequences if she didn’t keep mum.

Inspector Rajan Pal, station house officer at Model Town police station, said that a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

In another case, Daba police have booked a man for raping a 19-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage. The accused has been identified as Aditya of Kanganwal.

In her complaint, the victim said that she was in relation with the accused for the past three years. She added that the accused had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage but backed out.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurbakhshish Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case for rape has been lodged against the accused. No arrest has been made yet.