Two roads in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area to be widened for ₹10 crore by December-end

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:36 IST

For decongesting the Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg, and for improving the connectivity to Panchkula, the widening of two roads in the city’s Industrial Area, Phase 1, is slated to begin in a month’s time.

The ₹10-crore project is scheduled to be completed by year-end.

The first road connects the Poultry Farm Chowk (Junction 39 on the Dakshin Marg) to the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) workshop in the Industrial Area. The second one runs parallel to Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg, passing through the Industrial Area and connects Purv Marg to the Chandigarh railway station.

“The road coming from the Poultry Farm Chowk will be widened by 14 feet, and extended from its current width of 40 ft to 54 ft. Six feet will be added on one side, and eight on the other,” said a senior UT engineering department official privy to the development. From CTU to railway station light point, the road will be widened by 6-8 ft.

The widening of these two roads will considerably reduce traffic on Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg, and support the new underpass to be constructed through the Chandigarh railway station connecting Chandigarh and Panchkula. The underpass is part of the railway station’s development and expansion plan. To be constructed by the railways, the 258-metre-long underpass will run from Garcha Chowk to Mauli Jagran. It is planned to be 5.5 metres high and 15-metre wide.

CYCLE TRACK TOO

In addition to the widening of the road, construction of a cycle track from Junction 39 to CTU workshop is also part of the project. “While there is no space for a cycle track between CTU workshop and the railway light point, space for a track on the other road has been earmarked. It will be constructed alongside the relaying and widening road project,” the official said.

36 NEW BUS LAYS TO BE CONSTRUCTED

For better traffic management on city roads, the UT engineering department will be constructing 36 new bus lay-bys. A bus lay-by is a designated spot on the side of a road where buses pull out of the flow of traffic to pick up and drop off passengers. It is often indented into the sidewalk or other pedestrian walkway.

The work on the ₹22-lakh project will start by June-end and is scheduled to be completed by September. The bus lay-bys will come up on Dakshin Marg, Shanti Path, near sectors 4, 27, 19, 21, 22, 23, 42, 51 and 46.

“The department conducted a study and concluded that bus lay-bys were required at these spots otherwise stopping of buses was causing traffic jams here,” said the official.

RENOVATION OF 80 BUS QUEUE SHELTERS

The UT engineering department will carry out renovation work of 80 bus queue shelters of heritage design at a cost of ₹20 lakh. The renovation will allow these shelters to be used for incorporating bus information systems under the intelligent transport system (ITS). The ITS is being developed under the aegis of the UT transport department. It allows for live updates on geo-location of the buses and display timings of arrival of CTU buses at the shelters.