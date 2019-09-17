Two snatchers held in Ludhiana village, 12 mobile phones recovered

chandigarh

Police claimed to have solved at least 20 cases of snatching by arrest of two men on Monday.

Police said the accused, identified as Dalip Kumar of Mohalla Bajigar Colony of Seeda Road, and Vivek Kumar alias Bodi of Mohalla Prem Colony of Meharban, used to roam around in the city on a motorcycle bearing fake number plates.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, crime) Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash, said the crime investigating agency staff-2 arrested the accused from Seeda village during special checking and recovered 12 mobile phones from their possession. Police investigated and found that the motorcycle the duo was roaming on was stolen from the city and had a fake number plate.

A case under Sections 379B (snatching), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Meharban police station. The duo was sent to one-day police remand.

Addicts turned snatchers

The ADCP said the accused are drug addicts who took to crime to fund their addiction. “The accused are already facing trial in a case of burglary. Dalip was bailed out from jail three months ago, following which he executed more than 20 snatchings. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning,” he said.

