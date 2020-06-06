e-paper
Two thefts reported in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two thefts were reported from Chandigarh on Friday, police said.

In the first case, Ramesh Chander, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, said ₹ 15,000, a ceiling fan and some documents were stolen from his house.

Chander is employed with Punjab Police and posted in Jalandhar. He owns a house in the city and visits occasionally.

In his complaint, he told police that unidentified persons entered his house by breaking the backside window pane on Wednesday. A case has been registered under Sections 380 (Theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass by night, or house-breaking by night, in order to the committing of any offence punishable with imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarangpur police station.

Another theft was reported by Balinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh. Kumar is a junior engineer in the Chandigarh electrical department. He said a copper transformer was stolen from the traffic light in Sector 21/22, Chandigarh, on May 30. A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of IPC at police station 19, Chandigarh.

