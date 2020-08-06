Two UP residents held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Aug 06, 2020

Two men were arrested for drug peddling on Thursday after 500-gram opium was recovered from their possession, police said

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Alam, 30, and Imran, 28, both natives of Uttar Pradesh and currently living in Chhawani Mohalla.

Inspector Gopal Krishan, station house officer at Salem Tabri police station, said they were apprehended when they were going towards Hussainpura village to deliver a consignment.

The SHO added that the accused smuggled the drugs from Uttar Pradesh and Malerkotla to sell in the city. Alam is already facing trial in a drug peddling case, he added.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded to one-day police custody.

A case has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act at Salem Tabri police station.