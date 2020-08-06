e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two UP residents held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Two UP residents held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Police said the accused smuggled drugs from Uttar Pradesh and Malerkotla to sell in the city

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday.
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Two men were arrested for drug peddling on Thursday after 500-gram opium was recovered from their possession, police said

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Alam, 30, and Imran, 28, both natives of Uttar Pradesh and currently living in Chhawani Mohalla.

Inspector Gopal Krishan, station house officer at Salem Tabri police station, said they were apprehended when they were going towards Hussainpura village to deliver a consignment.

The SHO added that the accused smuggled the drugs from Uttar Pradesh and Malerkotla to sell in the city. Alam is already facing trial in a drug peddling case, he added.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded to one-day police custody.

A case has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act at Salem Tabri police station.

