Two walkways to come up at Ludhiana’s Mall Road

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:02 IST

To encourage walking and cycling among residents, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has started construction of 2-km long pedestrian stretches on either side of Mall Road.

An estimated Rs 95 lakh will be spent on laying interlocking tiles to build the footpath.

Mall Road is a shopping hub in the region. Commercial establishments, residences of bureaucrats and judicial officers are also located on the road.

Sharing details, area councillor Narinder Sharma Kala said Mall Road is not included under the Smart city project, but there has been a constant demand by residents and shopkeepers of the area that a dedicated pedestrian path or walkway be built there.

He added that cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has shown keen interest in the project.

The councillor said that the project was included under the Smart city mission on four occasions, but was shelved each time due to technical reasons.

“Had it not been for Ashu, this project would not have seen the light of day. Shopkeepers have cemented the pavement at most places and the footpath is muddy and uneven at others which makes it difficult for pedestrians and cyclists. The footpath will also help maintain cleanliness,” Kala added. He said the project will be completed within two months.

Residents of the area have also welcomed the move. Avneesh Aggarwal, a resident of Mall Road, said, “Amid the pandemic, many residents prefer outdoor activities to stay fit. Due to overcrowding, the elderly avoid public parks. During the lockdown, residents were walking on the road, but as the traffic is back now, there is hardly any space.”

Gurmeet Singh, who works in the area, said, “People will prefer to walk provided there should be adequate space. As the MC is constructing walkways, it will surely encourage walking and cycling besides decreasing accident.”