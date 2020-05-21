e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Unaccounted ₹20 lakh seized from factory owner in Mohali

Unaccounted ₹20 lakh seized from factory owner in Mohali

The cash was seized by Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Sehgal with income tax officers and a police team

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Chandigarh
Police seized ₹20 lakh in cash from a factory owner at a naka in Jagatpura, Mohali, on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Ram Swaroop, owns a factory in Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh.

The cash was seized by Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Sehgal with income tax officers Abhishek Duggal, Munish Nayyar and a police team when they stopped Swaroop’s car that was coming from Chandigarh.

“Swaroop could not tell us the source of the cash on the spot. So, it was seized and handed over to the police to record his statement,” SDM Sehgal said.

“He was contradicting himself regarding the cash source. He could not even confirm his address; first he said he’s from Ambala and then, from Chandigarh. That made us suspicious,” he added.

Station house officer of the Phase 11 police station, Jagdeep Singh said, “Swaroop said in his statement that he was going back to his home in Ambala. He said he collected the cash from his factory to pay for an under-construction house in Sector 35, Chandigarh.”

Singh said the cash will be handed over to the income tax office. A daily dairy register (DDR) entry was made at the Phase 11 police station.

