Home / Chandigarh / Undertrial tests positive in Hisar

Undertrial tests positive in Hisar

The patient was booked on molestation charges

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 16:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Rohtak
(Representational Image/HT)
         

A 34-year-old inmate at Hisar Jail tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The undertrial, a resident of Fatehabad, was arrested by the Hisar women’s police on May 27 on molestation charges.

Hisar civil surgeon Dr Yogesh Kumar said, “The undertrial was produced before the judicial magistrate on May 28. The next day he tested positive for the infection.”

“We will trace the patient’s travel history and collect samples of his contacts. We have started collecting samples of inmates, jail officials, and court employees,” the CMO said.

The patient has been admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital.

11 HOME QUARANTINED

As many as eleven people, including the judicial magistrate first class and other employees of court, who were present during the hearing have been put under home quarantine, said officials.

