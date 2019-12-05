Unemployed teachers protest outside Dharamsot’s house in Nabha

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:48 IST

Irked over “being ignored”, unemployed teachers burnt an effigy of Punjab chief minister (CM) Amarinder Singh outside the house of state cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Thursday. They carried out a protest march in the city and announced that they will gherao state education minister Vijay Inder Singla’s house in Sangrur on December 15.

TET Pass Unemployed Teachers Union leaders Sukhwinder Singh and Sandeep Sama said that unemployed teachers from across state were hopeful that their issues will be solved in the cabinet meeting. “But that did not happen, leaving us disappointed. We were hoping that the promise of roll back of the decision, in which graduation was made mandatory for ETT teachers and 55% marks minimum eligibility for BEd teachers, would be implemented,” they said.

However, the cabinet did not even consider new recruitments of BEd and ETT pass teachers, the protesters complained. “On November 24, our protest outside Singla’s house was lifted after we were promised that our demands will be considered in the upcoming cabinet meetings,” said the protesters. “Adding such eligibility conditions is a means to snub our demands of employment,” they added.