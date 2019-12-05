e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Unemployed teachers protest outside Dharamsot’s house in Nabha

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Irked over “being ignored”, unemployed teachers burnt an effigy of Punjab chief minister (CM) Amarinder Singh outside the house of state cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Thursday. They carried out a protest march in the city and announced that they will gherao state education minister Vijay Inder Singla’s house in Sangrur on December 15.

TET Pass Unemployed Teachers Union leaders Sukhwinder Singh and Sandeep Sama said that unemployed teachers from across state were hopeful that their issues will be solved in the cabinet meeting. “But that did not happen, leaving us disappointed. We were hoping that the promise of roll back of the decision, in which graduation was made mandatory for ETT teachers and 55% marks minimum eligibility for BEd teachers, would be implemented,” they said.

However, the cabinet did not even consider new recruitments of BEd and ETT pass teachers, the protesters complained. “On November 24, our protest outside Singla’s house was lifted after we were promised that our demands will be considered in the upcoming cabinet meetings,” said the protesters. “Adding such eligibility conditions is a means to snub our demands of employment,” they added.

top news
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News