Union budget pro-farmer, poor-friendly: SAD president

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:50 IST

Hailing the Union budget as pro-farmer and pro-friendly, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the common man will be benefitted due to reduction in income tax. He said ground has been laid for achieving higher GDP by giving a boost to digitisation, infrastructure and industry.

Welcoming the ₹15 lakh-crore allocation for the agriculture sector, Sukhbir said farmers across the country, including Punjab, will be benefitted from government’s decision to provide 20-lakh standalone solar pumps at subsidised rate.

He said the decision to set up Kisan Rail through PPP mode to transport perishable goods quickly as well as Krishi Udaan to transport farm products to national and international destinations will give a much-needed boost to the vegetable and horticulture sectors in Punjab.

“Insurance cover given to 6-crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna is also a path-breaking step and will shield farmers from vagaries of nature,” he said. He also lauded incentives given for fish farming.

He said the common man will be benefitted with the simplification of the tax regime and those earning ₹10 lakh will now have to pay an income tax of only ₹62,000, which is ₹37,500 less than the previous tax regime.

The SAD president also welcomed provision of ₹85,000 crore for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes. He also appreciated ₹27,300 crore earmarked for development of industry and commerce, besides the launch of the national textile mission at a cost of ₹1,480 crore.