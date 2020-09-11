Union minister virtually inaugurates blood donation camps across tricity

e-paper
chandigarh Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:50 IST
Ht Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A total of 778 units of blood was collected during blood donation camps held at 10 different locations of the tricity. The camp was organised by Competent Foundation to mark the 57th birthday of BJP leader Sanjay Tandon. Earlier, camps were inaugurated by Union minister Piyush Goyal via webinar in the presence of Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP’s national spokesperson for economic affairs, Sanjay Tandon, and his wife Priya Tandon. This session featured a talk on Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.

India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
India’s Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
