Unlock 1.0: Shop timings extended by 2 hours in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:46 IST

Acting on the central government guidelines for ‘Unlock 1’, the UT administration on Monday announced a slew of relaxations, including opening of barber shops and salons, extending shop timings by two hours and opening of shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and religious places.

While some of the relaxations came into effect immediately from Monday, some will be applicable from Tuesday, and others from June 8 onwards.

Opening after more than two months from Tuesday, barber shops and salons will have to follow standard operating procedure (SOP) announced by the administration on Monday.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said: “In Chandigarh, Covid-19 cases are concentrated in a few pockets. We have decided that in clean areas, total normalcy be restored and economy be brought back on track. This will help us to focus medical attention on limited pockets and get better, faster results.”

SHOPS, OFFICES RELAXATIONS

While earlier the shops timings were staggered, and for most shops it was between 10am to 6pm, now the shops will be allowed to open from 10am to 8pm. However, for shops selling essential items, such as bread, milk, medicines, vegetable and fruit, the above time restrictions will not apply.

The odd-even formula adopted for congested markets will continue. With regards to weekly closure of shops, the notification issued prior to the lockdown will apply.

The private sector and government offices will be allowed to call in their 75% staff with immediate effect, and 100% staff from June 8 onward.

NO MOVEMENT PASS REQUIRED

Also, there will no requirement for mandatory pass for entering the city from other states. However, random screening will be done on border and visitors will be advised self-monitoring for 14 days.

Chandigarh residents desirous of taking “travel pass” for visiting other states can apply online to the district magistrate. Only persons outside containment zone will be issued such passes. The district magistrate will take the final decision on eligibility for such passes.

All restrictions on entry and exit points in tricity and police nakas on Chandigarh side have been removed. All connecting roads can be used now.

However, the Union government has not yet relaxed conditions imposed earlier on vehicles regarding maximum number of persons allowed.

RELIEF FOR HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY

All shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels will be allowed to open from June 8 onward. Though, they would have to follow the SOP to be announced by the ministry of health and family welfare strictly.

Significantly, while the UT order detailing the relaxations stated that June 8 onward, takeaways will be allowed from restaurants in the city, Parida clarified that following the MHA guidelines in toto, the administration has allowed restaurants to serve food to customers in their premises too from June 8.

Also, use of selected community centres will be permitted for holding marriage functions (50 persons) and last rites ceremony (20 persons) from June 8 onward.