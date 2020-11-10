UT creates database of 10,000 health workers on Covid vaccine priority list

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 00:28 IST

The Chandigarh health department has prepared a database of about 10,000 medical professionals working in around 45 facilities in the city, who will be given the Covid-19 vaccine on priority, senior officials said on Monday.

The exercise has been conducted in response to the health ministry’s communication to the states and UTs to prepare a database of healthcare workers working in public as well as private sector, who can be given Covid-19 vaccine precedence.

The health ministry in the communication in mid-October had told UTs and states that since numerous efforts were underway to develop multiple Covid-19 vaccines, the ministry had started the preparatory activities so that it can be expeditiously rolled out once available.

Officials said that among those on priority are frontline workers, including auxiliary nurse midwives, multi-purpose workers, accredited social health activists and their supervisors, nurses, medical officers, and both allopathic (MBBS and/or postgraduates, teaching and non-teaching and doctors on administrative posts) and Ayush doctors at Ayush dispensaries as well as other public health centres and hospitals.

Officials said that the list of workers with UT health department in Government Multi Speciality Hospital at Sector 16 and associated hospitals in sectors 45, 22 and Manimajra, and Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector 32 has been communicated to the ministry. The private doctors associated with the city’s Indian Medical Association have also been enlisted on priority.