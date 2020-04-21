Utility, repair services allowed in Chandigarh

chandigarh

No fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday even as the administration, facing flak for declaring the entire city a containment zone, loosened some restrictions to allow electricians, plumbers and air-conditioner (AC) mechanics to visit clients’ homes.

The Covid-19 count in the city stands at 27 with 13 active cases as 14 patients have recovered and no fatalities have been reported.

Allowing utility services will come as a big relief to residents under curfew for about a month. To this end, a list of electricians and plumbers, AC mechanics authorised to work across the city is available at the administration websites, www.chandigarh.gov.in and www.chdcovid19.in.

The entire city has been divided into six zones with service providers selected for each.

A spokesperson of the administration clarified that this was paid, private service with charges to be mutually settled.

SERVICE PROVIDERS NOT TO BE TESTED

This is for the first time in more than a month since the curfew was imposed that outsiders were being allowed to enter residents’ homes.

Stating that the service providers would not be tested, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, said, “Sanitisation and screening of these people will be done.”

As per testing protocol, however, people with symptoms or those who have come in contact with patients can be tested, he added.

The administration has directed all the technicians to use facemasks, hand sanitisers and gloves, and strictly adhere to social distancing norms while attending the complaints.

BADNORE: INVOLVE VOLUNTEERS

Meanwhile in his daily review meeting, Punjab governor and UT Administrator VPS Badnore directed the UT adviser to involve representatives and volunteers to effectively oversee sealing of colonies and other areas and enforce social distancing.

Badnore stated that the guidelines regarding volunteer training and utilisation, as given by the Central Government in igot.gov.in, should be circulated.

The administrator said areas being specifically sealed due to the Covid-19 outbreak should be provided with doorstep delivery of vegetables and ration.

About 1,700 families are living in two sealed pockets, Dhanas Kachi Colony and Sector 30B, which were sealed after four positive cases were reported last week. Only single entry-exit points are allowed in these areas, and all movement is prohibited except for essential commodities.

The administration is providing door-to-door essential services here. On Tuesday, ration was distributed in Kachi colony.

The health department is also undertaking intensive door-to-door screening in these areas.

50% BANK BRANCHES TO OPEN ON ALTERNATIVE DAYS

The administration on Tuesday also allowed banks to open branches for public dealing on alternative days with 50% staff present. ATM operations will be operational and bank correspondents (authorised representatives) available daily.