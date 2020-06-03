e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Uttarakhand man tests positive in Chandigarh, 5 contacts quarantined

Uttarakhand man tests positive in Chandigarh, 5 contacts quarantined

The 25-year-old man had reached the city from Delhi on May 22 to visit his mother, who works as a domestic help at a house in Sector 21

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Five people were quarantined and sampled in Sector 21 on Wednesday after a 25-year-old man from Uttarakhand, who has been working in Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 while visiting his family in Chandigarh. The case will not be added to Chandigarh’s tally, which so far has reported 301 infections.

A UT spokesperson said that the man had reached the city on May 22 to visit his mother, who works as a domestic help at a house in Sector 21.

Upon developing fever and sore throat on June 1, he visited Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, the next day and was sampled.

His two family contacts living in the domestic help quarters and three members of the owner’s family have been sampled. Their reports are awaited.

top news
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
5 dead, over 50 injured as blast in boiler causes massive fire in Gujarat factory
5 dead, over 50 injured as blast in boiler causes massive fire in Gujarat factory
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 1 dead
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 1 dead
Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert
Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert
Global study that linked HCQ to deaths in Covid-19 patients comes under a cloud
Global study that linked HCQ to deaths in Covid-19 patients comes under a cloud
A 170-ft wide asteroid among 5 flying by Earth today: NASA tracker
A 170-ft wide asteroid among 5 flying by Earth today: NASA tracker
With 2,560 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally crosses 74k-mark
With 2,560 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally crosses 74k-mark
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In