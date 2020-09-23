e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh veggie vendors charging up to 30% more than fixed rates

Chandigarh veggie vendors charging up to 30% more than fixed rates

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:55 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
As per the officials of Chandigarh Market Committee, rates are fixed on the basis of wholesale prices of vegetables.
As per the officials of Chandigarh Market Committee, rates are fixed on the basis of wholesale prices of vegetables. (HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Even though the Chandigarh Market Committee has capped the vegetable prices, residents have been complaining that vendors are charging them up to 30% more than the fixed rates.

With no apni mandis in place, people have been left with no option but to buy vegetables at exorbitant rates.

To assess ground reality, this Hindustan Times reporter approached various vendors across the city and witnessed overpricing at almost every stall/cart.

One kilogram of tomato, the cost of which has been set at ₹70/kg, is being sold for ₹90/kg. Cauliflower, which costs ₹60/kg, is available at ₹90/kg; cucumber at ₹50/kg; and bottle gourd at ₹40/kg.

Guddu, who is selling tomatoes for ₹90 in Sector 18, said, “It is about the quality of vegetables. We make extra effort to procure tomatoes of ‘Himsona’ variety, which are expensive. That’s why I charge more for people.”

Vikas from Sector 46 added that when they bought crates of tomatoes (one crate consists 20kg tomatoes), about two to three kg of the vegetable at the bottom perishes, cost of which has to be borne by them.

A farmer from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district, Prahlad Singh Bhamia, said, “During the corresponding period in the past couple of years, prices of vegetables usually remained high, but apni mandis were an attractive option for people to buy vegetables directly from farmers at a fair price. Nowadays, people are at the mercy of vendors, who are charging as per their wish.”

Federation of Sector Welfare Associations’ Chandigarh (FOSWAC) secretary Ranvinder Singh Gill said, “Officials aren’t doing enough to keep tabs on fleecing. They must involve the resident welfare associations (RWAs) to avoid such practice. Many unregistered vendors also visit our sectors. The authorities must provide us a list of registered vendors so that at least we can ensure that we aren’t fleeced.”

As per the officials of Chandigarh Market Committee, rates are fixed on the basis of wholesale prices of vegetables. They said the municipal corporation has to ensure the compliance with the rate list and civic body inspectors can issue challans to vendors found overcharging customers.

top news
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In