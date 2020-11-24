e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Vehicles bought elsewhere but registered in Chandigarh to pay cow cess too

Vehicles bought elsewhere but registered in Chandigarh to pay cow cess too

A proposal for the same will be submitted before the MC general house meeting scheduled for November 27.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Vehicle owners may have to pay cow cess on the vehicles purchased from outside Chandigarh but registered here.

A proposal for the same will be submitted before the MC general house meeting scheduled for November 27.

In June, the administration had already started imposing cow fee on vehicles being purchased in the city. But, the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), which collects the amount on the behalf of the MC, recently submitted that provision should be made in the cow fee notification allowing the imposition of a fee on vehicles purchased outside the Chandigarh but registered with the RLA here.

In the original order, the mandate is for the imposition of Rs 500 fee on the four-wheeler and Rs 200 on the two-wheelers purchased in Chandigarh.

The RLA stated that their office is unable to ask any person to deposit a cow fee from a legal point of view in case the vehicle is purchased from outside the city but registered with it. It recommended an amendment in the original cow fee notification.

top news
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Worried about catching Covid-19 from using cash? Chances are low, study finds
Worried about catching Covid-19 from using cash? Chances are low, study finds
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In