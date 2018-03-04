Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu honours former CJI Khehar, Milkha Singh

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday honoured several eminent personalities, including former CJI Jagdish Singh Khehar and legendary athlete Milkha Singh, with awards at a ceremony held in Chandigarh.

Khehar and three other people were conferred the ‘Honoris Causa’ degrees during the 67th annual convocation of the Panjab University (PU) here.

Naidu, who is also the chancellor of PU, conferred ‘Honoris Causa’ on renowned scientist & technologist Prof M M Sharma and physicist Prof Tejidner Singh Virdee here.

Besides, Khel Ratna was awarded to legendary athlete Milkha Singh, Gian Ratna was given to Prof B N Goswamy and Udyog Ratna was given to leading industrialist Sunil Kant Munjal.

Speaking about Milkha Singh, Naidu said, “Even at this age, he is an inspiration for all of us.”

Shiv Nath Rai Kohli Memorial Mid Career Best Scientist award was given to Vandana Bhalla, assistant professor, department of chemistry, GNDU Amritsar in recognition of her contribution in the field of chemical sciences and Sanjay Jain, assistant professor, department of pharmaceutics, NIPER, Mohali in recognition of his contribution in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.

The award comprised a cash prize of Rs one lakh and citation for researchers.

Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, V P Singh Badnore and governor of Haryana Kaptan Singh Solanki were also present at the event as guest of honours.