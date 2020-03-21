Vijay Inder Singla posts video to motivate people for social distancing

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:23 IST

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Punjab cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla has shared a video on his Facebook page to make encourage people to work from home, on Saturday.

In the video, the cabinet minister can be seen working from home. He has appealed to people to stay alert, remain inside their houses, and take all precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus.

He said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government is taking adequate steps to avoid increase in number of Covid-19 cases. Singla appealed the people to follow directions issued by the government and administration to control the further spread of Covid-19.

“Apart from the directions, people should sanitise their houses and share their method of sanitisation by posting photos and videos on my social media accounts. I will share these posts to spread awareness among others as well to avert the threat of contamination,” he said, in the video.