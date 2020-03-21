e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Vijay Inder Singla posts video to motivate people for social distancing

Vijay Inder Singla posts video to motivate people for social distancing

chandigarh Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Punjab cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla posted a video on Facebook, urging people to take precautionary measures to avoid Covid-19.
Punjab cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla posted a video on Facebook, urging people to take precautionary measures to avoid Covid-19.(HT PHOTO)
         

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Punjab cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla has shared a video on his Facebook page to make encourage people to work from home, on Saturday.

In the video, the cabinet minister can be seen working from home. He has appealed to people to stay alert, remain inside their houses, and take all precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus.

He said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government is taking adequate steps to avoid increase in number of Covid-19 cases. Singla appealed the people to follow directions issued by the government and administration to control the further spread of Covid-19.

“Apart from the directions, people should sanitise their houses and share their method of sanitisation by posting photos and videos on my social media accounts. I will share these posts to spread awareness among others as well to avert the threat of contamination,” he said, in the video.

top news
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi appeals to people amid coronavirus crisis
‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi appeals to people amid coronavirus crisis
Covid-19 LIVE: Rajasthan to remain in lockdown till March 31st: CM Gehlot
Covid-19 LIVE: Rajasthan to remain in lockdown till March 31st: CM Gehlot
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19: ‘Extraordinary times call for..,’ says Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19: ‘Extraordinary times call for..,’ says Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
12 train passengers test Covid-19 positive as mass transmission threat looms
12 train passengers test Covid-19 positive as mass transmission threat looms
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news