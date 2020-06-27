e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Vini Mahajan replaces Karan Avtar to become Punjab’s first woman chief secy

Vini Mahajan replaces Karan Avtar to become Punjab’s first woman chief secy

She will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary, personnel and vigilance.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Vini Mahajan
Vini Mahajan
         

Senior IAS officer Vini Mahajan on Friday took over as the Punjab’s first woman chief secretary, replacing Karan Avtar Singh.

A 1987-batch IAS officer, Mahajan is the wife of state’s director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta. She will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary, personnel and vigilance.

Singh, a 1984-batch IAS officer, was shunted out of the top bureaucratic position just two months before his superannuation, due on August 31. Singh is tipped to be the first chairman of the Punjab Water Regulatory Authority set up by the state government.

Singh has been posted as special chief secretary, governance reforms and public grievances, according to the government order. The officer’s transfer is being viewed in the corridors of power as direct fallout of his run-in with the cabinet ministers who demanded his sacking for his ‘attitude and demeanour” at a meeting held to discuss the excise policy. He had to apologise to ministers for his behaviour and was also divested of the additional charge of financial commissioner.

top news
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In