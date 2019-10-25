‘Violent crimes’ dipped in state in ’17: NCRB report

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:49 IST

Punjab succeeded in containing the incidence of what are categorised as ‘violent crimes’ in 2017 when compared to at least two previous years, reveals the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)’s annual report released last week.

As per the report, the total number of such crimes’ in the state came down to 5,538 in 2017 from 6,909 in 2016 and 7,237 in 2015.

In 2017, 659 incidents of murder were reported against 771 in 2016.

The state also witnessed a decline in kidnapping and abduction cases the same year, since 1,386 such incidents were reported as compared to 1,591 in 2016 and 1,694 in 2015.



Decline in crimes

against women

The state saw a significant improvement since 2015 as far as the ‘crimes against women’ indicator is concerned. A total of 4,620 such cases were registered in 2017 as compared to 5,105 in 2016 and 5,340 in 2015. This indicator includes cases of dowry, abetment to suicide, sexual harassment and other crimes besides rape and murder.

Number of rape cases came down from 838 in 2016 to 530 in 2017, while 68 deaths due to dowry were reported against 80 in 2016. The cases of sexual harassment also came down from 1,025 in 2016 to 933 in 2017 whereas 79 cases of ‘attempt to rape’ were registered against 95 in 2016.

The data suggests that 3,968 cases registered in this category in previous years are still pending in courts.



Offences against kids,

elderly remain concern

Despite showing improvement on various key factors, the state witnessed increase in crimes against children and senior citizens.

A total of 2,133 cases of crimes against children were registered in 2017 as compared to 1,843 in 2016 and 1,836 in 2015. The state also witnessed increase in cases of involvement of juveniles in crimes from 117 in 2016 to 215 in 2017. But mainly the cases registered against juveniles are of theft (47) and burglary (27). At least 17 juveniles were booked for attempt to commit rape whereas 16 faced cases of murder and attempt to murder.

The state witnessed 48 murders of senior citizens in 2017 as compared to 29 in 2016.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:49 IST