Home / Chandigarh / Virus claims 12 lives in Haryana

Virus claims 12 lives in Haryana

The state reported 940 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 1,52,174

chandigarh Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
National capital region (NCR) districts of Gurugram (255) and Faridabad (109) reported the highest number of new infections.
National capital region (NCR) districts of Gurugram (255) and Faridabad (109) reported the highest number of new infections.(Representative Image/Reuters)
         

Haryana on Tuesday reported 940 new coronavirus infections and 12 deaths. The fresh cases pushed the cumulative infections to 1,52,174. National capital region (NCR) districts of Gurugram (255) and Faridabad (109) reported the highest number of new infections, followed by Hisar (88), Rewari (61) and Mahendergarh (54).

As per the bulletin, 925 patients recovered from the viral illness, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,40,436. Now, there are 10,078 active cases in the state. The recovery rate is 92.29 % and fatality rate is 1.09%. Two people each from Gurugram, Hisar and Yamunanagar and one person each from Panipat, Nuh, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kaithal and Charkhi Dadri succumbed to the disease. There are 197 critically-ill patients in the state, of which 28 are on ventilator support.

