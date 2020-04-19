e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Visitors to be thermally screened at Chandigarh’s Sector 40; Sector 30 EWS Colony sealed off

Visitors to be thermally screened at Chandigarh’s Sector 40; Sector 30 EWS Colony sealed off

UT adviser Manoj Parida inaugurated the initiative in Sector 40; helpline for elderly and differently-abled residents of the area also launched

chandigarh Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Chandigarh
Residents conducting thermal screening in Sector 40, Chandigarh, on Sunday.
Residents conducting thermal screening in Sector 40, Chandigarh, on Sunday.(Keshav Singh/)
         

UT adviser Manoj Parida inaugurated the initiative undertaken by the Sector 40 Fighters Welfare Club to thermally screen all outsiders coming into the area, take their contact details and sanitise their vehicles, on Sunday.

Local area councillor Gurbax Rawat donated masks and gloves to the adviser on the occasion. A helpline for elderly and differently-abled residents of the sector was also launched.

Parida said that since Chandigarh has been declared a containment zone, other neighbourhoods should also follow suit.

Taking a cue from this, local area councillor of Sector 30, Devinder Singh Babla, reached out to the police and got the EWS colony in Sector 30 sealed, after four positive Covid-19 cases cropped up from there recently.

“After talking to the police and administration, the whole area has been sealed and is being sanitised. We will provide essentials to residents, but, they can’t leave the area. I have urged health authorities to properly screen residents and ensure the disease doesn’t spread further,” Babla said.

Both areas will remain sealed till the lockdown stays in effect and volunteers will be present at entrances to ensure those without passes aren’t allowed to enter.

top news
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Covid-19 sees no religion or caste, says PM Narendra Modi
Covid-19 sees no religion or caste, says PM Narendra Modi
LIVE: DGCA issues directive to airlines asking them to halt bookings
LIVE: DGCA issues directive to airlines asking them to halt bookings
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news