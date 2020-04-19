Visitors to be thermally screened at Chandigarh’s Sector 40; Sector 30 EWS Colony sealed off

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:10 IST

UT adviser Manoj Parida inaugurated the initiative undertaken by the Sector 40 Fighters Welfare Club to thermally screen all outsiders coming into the area, take their contact details and sanitise their vehicles, on Sunday.

Local area councillor Gurbax Rawat donated masks and gloves to the adviser on the occasion. A helpline for elderly and differently-abled residents of the sector was also launched.

Parida said that since Chandigarh has been declared a containment zone, other neighbourhoods should also follow suit.

Taking a cue from this, local area councillor of Sector 30, Devinder Singh Babla, reached out to the police and got the EWS colony in Sector 30 sealed, after four positive Covid-19 cases cropped up from there recently.

“After talking to the police and administration, the whole area has been sealed and is being sanitised. We will provide essentials to residents, but, they can’t leave the area. I have urged health authorities to properly screen residents and ensure the disease doesn’t spread further,” Babla said.

Both areas will remain sealed till the lockdown stays in effect and volunteers will be present at entrances to ensure those without passes aren’t allowed to enter.