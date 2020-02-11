Vulgar videos, audio clips: 212 buses challaned during Punjab transport dept drive

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 20:36 IST

Chandigarh The state transport department has challaned 212 buses during a five-day special drive undertaken to curb the use of video and audio clips glorifying drug and gun culture in buses plying across the state.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office (CMO) said the special drive was carried out from February 7 to 11 on the directives of the chief minister. All the regional transport authorities (RTAs) held meetings with transporters, sensitising them about the ill-effects of playing obscene/vulgar songs on the psyche of youngsters.

“The teams also emphasised the need to educate the drivers and conductors to refrain from such unhealthy practices, which blatantly pollute our glorious culture,” said the spokesperson. During the drive, 509 buses were checked, of which 212 were found violating such norms and challaned.

The spokesperson said such campaigns would be vigorously carried out frequently in future also and special instructions had already been issued to the SDMs and secretary RTAs to address this issue on priority during their routine checking.