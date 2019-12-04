Want probation? Plant 2 neem saplings, court tells 2 assault convicts in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:54 IST

Mohali In efforts to get two 22-year-old men convicted for assaulting a non-resident Indian (NRI) to do some good, a Kharar court has ordered them to plant two saplings of Neem, known for its medicinal and curative properties, as a precondition for probation.

Booked in January 2017 for assaulting Amrik Singh (24) of Shingariwala village because of an old rivalry, Surinder Singh and Amandeep Singh were ordered by the court on November 21 “ to be released on probation on their furnishing probation bonds of ₹20,000 for a period of one year each, subject to the condition to plant two Neem tree saplings in their village/in the court premises.”

Judicial magistrate Kharar, Krishnanuja Mittal also asked them to maintain peace and be of good behaviour during this period.

Neem is considered to be a blood purifier with anti-bacterial properties considered to be useful for treating infections, burns and skin problems. In Ayurveda it’s supposed to be an immunity booster that also comes in use for curing eye problems.

Granted probation, the men will be released from confinement but will remain under court supervision. They will be sent back to prison to serve their sentence in case they commit a crime in this period.

Surinder of Rasoolpur village and Amandeep of Mullanpur Garibdass village in Kharar will also have to present proof of the ‘good deed’ by producing receipts of purchase of the saplings and an affidavit of planting them within 15 days.

Amrik, in his complaint, had said that on December 30, 2016, while visiting India from Canada, he had been assaulted and left unconscious by Surinder and Amandeep when he had gone to a bank, after which he had been admitted to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh.

Alleging that the attack stemmed from old rivalry, Amrik in his police complaint had said that he had been involved in a scuffle with Surinder in February 2013 but the matter was resolved after the village panchayat intervened.

After leaving India, however, he did not turn up against to testify against the accused,

The court had overruled the plea of the defence counsel to acquit the accused, saying their identity was not disputed and that the prosecution had been able to establish that Surinder and Amandeep wrongfully restrained Amrik by causing simple hurt and threatened to kill him.