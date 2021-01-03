e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Wanted in 10 cases, 25-year-old man held with jewellery, cash, stolen mobile phones in Chandigarh

Wanted in 10 cases, 25-year-old man held with jewellery, cash, stolen mobile phones in Chandigarh

He used to target homeless people sleeping outside shops and liquor vends and steal their mobile phones

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A day after a mobile store owner reported theft in his house in Sector 22, a 25-year-old Ram Darbar resident was arrested with cash, diamond and gold jewellery, and 20 mobile phones, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Guarav, alias Gora, of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, was on Saturday produced before a court and remanded to one-day police custody.

Complainant Sandeep Kumar had told the police that on December 31, he was at the shop with his wife and son, and when he reached home at around 8pm, he found the almirah was open and ₹10,000 cash along with two diamond rings, a gold ring and a gold chain were stolen.

Accused caught on camera

The police on scanning the CCTVs installed in the area had spotted the accused coming out of Sandeep’s house. On January 1, the police had received a tip-off that the accused was seen near the Sanatan Dharma Mandir in Sector 23.

Police said Gaurav was a habitual offender and had been operating in the city since 2011. He used to target homeless people sleeping outside shops and liquor vends and steal their mobile phones. Gaurav has 10 cases registered against him of theft, robbery, NDPS Act, attempt to murder and sexual harassment.

top news
DCGI may approve Covid-19 vaccines today: Reports
DCGI may approve Covid-19 vaccines today: Reports
Under fire for desecration of temples in Andhra, Jagan blames TDP for vandalism
Under fire for desecration of temples in Andhra, Jagan blames TDP for vandalism
Amplifying reach, fake science biggest challenges to vaccination
Amplifying reach, fake science biggest challenges to vaccination
Sourav Ganguly stable, had dinner hours after coronary angiography
Sourav Ganguly stable, had dinner hours after coronary angiography
Gehlot, Pilot to lead protests against farm laws in Jaipur
Gehlot, Pilot to lead protests against farm laws in Jaipur
India reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine rules: Report
India reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine rules: Report
Gold prices see a mixed week, end at Rs Rs 49,678 per 10 gram
Gold prices see a mixed week, end at Rs Rs 49,678 per 10 gram
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In